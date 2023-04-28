Douglass Broncos rewarded with state championship rings

The rings have 160 stones with the Broncos logo front and center
The Broncos won the state Class 5A State Title
By Brian Milam
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six months after becoming the first Lexington public school to win a high school football state title in more than four decades, the Douglass Broncos received their championship rings Thursday night.

A total of 120 rings were handed out to the players, coaches, and administrators and the reactions of the Broncos said it all.

The ring is nothing short of spectacular with approximately 160 orange, green, and c-z stones.

“Everybody’s happy!”, said head coach Nate McPeek. “They’re obviously very nice, very beautiful, very large, which is what we want. So, hopefully, we can get another one sometime soon this year.”

Former Broncos running back, receiver, and defensive Ty Bryant was in awe of the ring.

“Yeah, it’s bigger than I thought, honestly. He (Coach McPeek) told us pretty big. My dilemma was either getting it on my ring finger or my pinky. Yeah, it’s a big one!”

Douglass beat Bowling Green 28-7 to win the KHSAA Class 5A state title in December at Kroger Field.

