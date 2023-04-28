Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking Showers and Storms This Weekend
Tracking a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, on Sunday, sparking showers and...
Tracking a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, on Sunday, sparking showers and storms.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, on Sunday, sparking showers and storms.

Cooler air settles in, behind the front, for the start of the new week. Highs cool from around 70, on Saturday, to the lower 50s, by Monday.

We’ll dry out by midweek. Showers and storms return, by late Thursday, sticking around into the weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

