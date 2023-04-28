Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered showers & storms will linger through the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered storm chances will hang around for a few days.

Today, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, but most areas will experience dry time. Temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 60s. I think some of you might even sneak over and hit 70 degrees. That warmth will only be reached by areas that stay away from the rain.

The scattered chances of showers and storms will continue through the weekend. There may be periods of heavier rain at times, but overall, it shouldn’t be a complete washout. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

However, on Sunday, a potent cold front is expected to arrive, which will drive our temperatures down for the early parts of Derby Week. We can expect to see nighttime temperatures in the 30s and daytime highs only in the 50s, which is significantly cooler than what we’ve been experiencing. So, if you’re planning to attend any outdoor events during this time, be sure to bundle up.

The trend for Oaks and Derby Day, which are the highlight events of Derby Week, looks a little warmer. It’s still too early to give a specific forecast, but it appears that temperatures will be a bit more moderate, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. There may still be a chance of scattered showers, but it’s too soon to nail down the timing.

