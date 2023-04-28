Ky. state park reopens after wildfire

Ky. state park reopens after wildfire
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One of Kentucky’s key state parks is back open to the public.

Many trails and the Skylift leading to Natural Bridge reopened to the public Friday morning.

It comes after a wildland fire kept the area shut down for almost two weeks.

For the first time in almost two weeks, the Skylift is operating to the public.

Trails have reopened. You can finally get up to see one of the premiere natural attractions in the state of Kentucky, Natural Bridge.

They started selling tickets for the lift at about 9 Friday morning. However, there are a number of trails that do remain closed. The Balance Rock and Hoods Branch trails were closed because of safety concerns. Both had steps that were damaged in the fire.

The fire burned more than 100 acres.

People say they are thrilled to see this attraction reopen. However, The closure of the trails and the lack of access to Natural Bridge are obviously a big disappointment to a lot of people.

The State Division of Forestry officials do say the cause of the fire was arson.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.
Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect
The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash

Latest News

One person is dead after a crash in Whitley County.
One killed in Whitley Co. crash
For over 20 years, Military Freedom Fest has been honoring Kentucky veterans and servicemembers...
WATCH | Kentucky veterans honored by Military Freedom Fest
A family is now suing Anderson County, Tennessee and the city of Jellico for $30 million.
WATCH | Lexington family still searching for answers after father’s death
The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash