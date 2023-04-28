Ky. state park reopens after wildfire

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One of Kentucky’s key state parks is back open to the public.

Many trails and the Skylift leading to Natural Bridge reopened to the public Friday morning.

It comes after a wildland fire kept the area shut down for almost two weeks.

For the first time in almost two weeks, the Skylift is operating to the public.

Trails have reopened. You can finally get up to see one of the premiere natural attractions in the state of Kentucky, Natural Bridge.

They started selling tickets for the lift at about 9 Friday morning. However, there are a number of trails that do remain closed. The Balance Rock and Hoods Branch trails were closed because of safety concerns. Both had steps that were damaged in the fire.

The fire burned more than 100 acres.

People say they are thrilled to see this attraction reopen. However, The closure of the trails and the lack of access to Natural Bridge are obviously a big disappointment to a lot of people.

The State Division of Forestry officials do say the cause of the fire was arson.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.