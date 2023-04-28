Lexington family still searching for answers after father’s death

Moss and his daughters embrace in a family photo.
Moss and his daughters embrace in a family photo.(Source: Moss Family)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family is now suing Anderson County, Tennessee and the city of Jellico for $30 million. Alleging law enforcement agencies used excessive force in the wrongful death of their father.

Paul Moss was shot and killed by officers following a multi-county chase that started in Kentucky.

“Even beyond just being my dad, people loved him. He was one of those people who could walk into a room and literally light it up,” said Moss’ daughter, Lauren Moss.

It’s been a little over a year since his death, and Paul Derrick Moss II’s daughters, Lauren Moss and Alex White, are still looking for answers, and now justice.

“That is something that we do hope for, is that this could change the future for someone else. We don’t want to see anyone else in this situation. It should not have to be this way,” said White.

Since the district attorney decided not to press charges, Moss and White are suing Anderson County and the city of Jellico after their father was shot and killed after a police chase.

The lawsuit itself centers on the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and JPD. The suit also names Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker, ACSO Sergeant Denver Waddell, ACSO Corporal Christopher Conner, ACSO Deputy Whitney Davis, JPD Chief Gary Perkins and JPD Officer Shayne Hurney.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Moss led police on a chase across the Kentucky state line into Tennessee. Investigators said Moss lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Knox County. But after the crash, officers fired shots at Moss for quote ‘reasons still under investigation.’

“They had neutralized Mr. Moss at some point with the spike strips. The car was stopped and they indicated that he was telling them to kill him. Why would you do that? He wasn’t trying to kill anybody. He was telling them to kill them. We believe he was in a mental health crisis at the time,” said the family’s attorney, Luvell Glanton.

According to the suit, a JPD officer used his baton to smash Moss’ window and pulled him from the car.

The family’s attorney, Luvell Glanton, said rather than deescalate what they believe to be a mental health crisis situation, sheriff’s deputies arrived. While unarmed, Moss was then shot nine times. The suit alleging a total of 32 rounds were fired at Moss.

“I think race had something to do with it also. I hate to say it, but sometimes you just see people different, if you’ve been trained to see them different.” “We’re going to fight this case to the end. I’m not going to let up on it, and neither will his daughters. We’re going to take it to the end,” Glanton said.

According to the suit, The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Jellico Police Department violated their high-speed chase and use of force policies. It also alleges Moss had been beaten and did not have a weapon on him.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?

Latest News

At an honors ceremony Thursday in Lexington, dozens of veterans in central Kentucky were...
Kentucky veterans honored by Military Freedom Fest
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.
Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect
WKYT is taking a closer look at critical incidents on the Lexington Police force. Our team has...
WKYT Investigates: Officer-Involved Shootings
Greg and Deadra Stone
Kentucky man back home more than a year after long COVID-19 battle