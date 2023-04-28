Lexington family still searching for answers after father’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family is now suing Anderson County, Tennessee and the city of Jellico for $30 million. Alleging law enforcement agencies used excessive force in the wrongful death of their father.

Paul Moss was shot and killed by officers following a multi-county chase that started in Kentucky.

“Even beyond just being my dad, people loved him. He was one of those people who could walk into a room and literally light it up,” said Moss’ daughter, Lauren Moss.

It’s been a little over a year since his death, and Paul Derrick Moss II’s daughters, Lauren Moss and Alex White, are still looking for answers, and now justice.

“That is something that we do hope for, is that this could change the future for someone else. We don’t want to see anyone else in this situation. It should not have to be this way,” said White.

Since the district attorney decided not to press charges, Moss and White are suing Anderson County and the city of Jellico after their father was shot and killed after a police chase.

The lawsuit itself centers on the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and JPD. The suit also names Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker, ACSO Sergeant Denver Waddell, ACSO Corporal Christopher Conner, ACSO Deputy Whitney Davis, JPD Chief Gary Perkins and JPD Officer Shayne Hurney.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Moss led police on a chase across the Kentucky state line into Tennessee. Investigators said Moss lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Knox County. But after the crash, officers fired shots at Moss for quote ‘reasons still under investigation.’

“They had neutralized Mr. Moss at some point with the spike strips. The car was stopped and they indicated that he was telling them to kill him. Why would you do that? He wasn’t trying to kill anybody. He was telling them to kill them. We believe he was in a mental health crisis at the time,” said the family’s attorney, Luvell Glanton.

According to the suit, a JPD officer used his baton to smash Moss’ window and pulled him from the car.

The family’s attorney, Luvell Glanton, said rather than deescalate what they believe to be a mental health crisis situation, sheriff’s deputies arrived. While unarmed, Moss was then shot nine times. The suit alleging a total of 32 rounds were fired at Moss.

“I think race had something to do with it also. I hate to say it, but sometimes you just see people different, if you’ve been trained to see them different.” “We’re going to fight this case to the end. I’m not going to let up on it, and neither will his daughters. We’re going to take it to the end,” Glanton said.

According to the suit, The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Jellico Police Department violated their high-speed chase and use of force policies. It also alleges Moss had been beaten and did not have a weapon on him.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.