Lexington hosts job fair & expungement clinic for second year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday afternoon, the City of Lexington hosted its second Clean Slate Expungement Clinic and Job Fair.

The event, held in the Central Bank Center, allows people the possibility of erasing misdemeanors and non-violent felony offenses off their record.

In the same space, attendees can meet with about 60 employers who have no problem giving those who need it a second chance.

Jamie Cole came to Friday’s event looking for a job as a waitress. So far, she’s feeling pretty good about getting a callback.

“I would say more than likely I would be contacted for any open positions,” Cole said.

Cole’s battled substance abuse, and she’s getting her life back on track. She is also a mother of three and says she feels the pressure to provide.

“It’s my duty as a mother to make sure my children are provided for and succeed and do better than I did,” said Cole.

There are about 60 employers inside the Central Bank Center who don’t mind giving people like Cole another shot in the workforce. And there are a lot of resources here like legal aid, insurance and resume’ building.

However, one woman told us she couldn’t get any help at the event because she didn’t have an ID.

“So we intentionally invited the Kentucky Department of Transportation here to give people information, get them appointments to get them an ID,” said the coordinator of the event, Lexington Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown.

Brown says she it feels good to help open doors for others that were once shut.

“It does. It makes me feel like I’m making a difference,” said Brown.

Friday’s event had attorneys on hand for free advice for criminal expungement.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to help someone so personal and so important in their lives,” said Attorney Courtney Samford.

Low-level criminal expungement can take six to 12 months to wipe a record clean, but it’s a first step to a re-start on someone’s life.

“It can change their life. The impact that it has; it’s inspiring for me,” said Brown.

There are plans to have another clean slate expungement clinic and job fair in September.

More than 500 people attended Friday’s event.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.