Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.(Lubbock County Jail via AP)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man who stuffed a 10-month-old baby into a backpack was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole Friday morning.

Trevor Rowe pleaded guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10.

The arrest warrant says Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site.

Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for more than five hours.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Rowe has been arrested. It happened before, in 2018, when he was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a...
Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a vehicle for hours.(Katrina Montoya)

