One killed in Whitley Co. crash

One person is dead after a crash in Whitley County.
One person is dead after a crash in Whitley County.(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Whitley County.

Police say 86-year-old Ralph Lyttle of Williamsburg died from his injuries after a crash Thursday morning.

They say their initial investigation indicates that the car driven by Lyttle was turning left on Angel Road when it entered the path of a truck driven by 59-year-old Randall Bowlin of Williamsburg.

Police have not released Bowlin’s condition.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.
Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect
The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash

Latest News

many trails are once again open to Natural Bridge.
Ky. state park reopens after wildfire
For over 20 years, Military Freedom Fest has been honoring Kentucky veterans and servicemembers...
WATCH | Kentucky veterans honored by Military Freedom Fest
A family is now suing Anderson County, Tennessee and the city of Jellico for $30 million.
WATCH | Lexington family still searching for answers after father’s death
The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash