One killed in Whitley Co. crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Whitley County.

Police say 86-year-old Ralph Lyttle of Williamsburg died from his injuries after a crash Thursday morning.

They say their initial investigation indicates that the car driven by Lyttle was turning left on Angel Road when it entered the path of a truck driven by 59-year-old Randall Bowlin of Williamsburg.

Police have not released Bowlin’s condition.

