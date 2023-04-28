Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after an early morning crash in Lexington.

The crash happened on Briar Hill Road around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Coroner Gary Ginn says the woman crossed the center line and hit a tree. Her car then ricocheted across the road and hit another tree.

Ginn says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Lexington Police Department’s crash reconstruction team investigated at the scene.

The coroner has yet to release the victim’s name.

