Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash

The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after an early morning crash in Lexington.

The crash happened on Briar Hill Road around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Coroner Gary Ginn says the woman crossed the center line and hit a tree. Her car then ricocheted across the road and hit another tree.

Ginn says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Lexington Police Department’s crash reconstruction team investigated at the scene.

The coroner has yet to release the victim’s name.

