2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash
Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.
Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect
Moss and his daughters embrace in a family photo.
Lexington family still searching for answers after father’s death

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
Fans fill the newly revamped seats for the first Counter Clocks game of the season.
Lexington Counter Clocks open season Friday night under new brand
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Police officer takes ‘huge step forward’ in recovery after being shot in head
FILE - This booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag...
California man guilty of killing 3 teenagers after doorbell prank