CRod headed to Washington; Valentine selected by the Packers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez was drafted on Saturday by the Washington Commanders. As a sixth-round pick, Rodriguez was the 193rd overall pick.

Rodriguez finished his UK career as the third leading rusher in school history with 3,644 yards. His 32 rushing touchdowns is second-most in Wildcat history.

The McDonough, Georgia native averaged 6.2 yards per carry over his career, third best in program history, and had 20 100-yard games, most ever at Kentucky.

Carrington Valentine was taken in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers. The Cincinnati native made 48 tackles last season, including a sack.

Valentine picked off one pass and finished with 10 pass breakups last season.

