Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Showers, Storms, Wild Wind, and Cooler Temperatures
Tracking a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, on Sunday, sparking showers and storms.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a cold front, which will push across the Bluegrass, on Sunday, sparking showers and storms.

Cooler air settles in, behind the front, for the start of the new week. Highs cool from around 60, on Sunday, to the lower 50s, by Monday. Some could see frost, on the flowers, Wednesday morning.

A wild wind could gust up to 40 mph, behind the front, by Monday.

We’ll dry out by midweek. Showers and storms return, late Thursday, sticking around into Derby weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

