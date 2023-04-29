Lexington Counter Clocks open season Friday night under new brand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all smiles, and maybe a few pre game jitters. As the Counter Clocks are a mere two hours from their first game of the season. And their first game as a new team under new management.

“22 years ago when this place opened, it was a gem, it was the crown jewel. They led all minor league baseball in attendance. But as the years went on it kind of deteriorated. So it was very important to really enhancing and giving the best fan experience possible,” said General Manager Justin Ferrarella.

Ferrarella said the entire stadium has been revamped. From new and additional seating and suites, to more netting and padding around the field, and even to the bathrooms. It’s all been updated and replaced.

“We want them to know how committed we are to keeping baseball here in Lexington. That’s first and foremost. Second of all, you’ll have fireworks, theme nights, family fun entertainment. And it’s affordable.”

While the updates may attract new fans, it’s also keeping the regulars coming back for another season.

“I love baseball. It’s always a good time. And now it’s even going to be better,” said longtime fan Billy Forbess.

And Billy Forbess would be one to know.

“I’ve been here since the very beginning. The very first year,” Forbess said.

He’s not the only fan who’s been coming to games since the start.

“I feel good. It’s a nice looking park and it looks like we’ll have some fans coming in,” Joe Hyman, another longtime fan said.

After the renovations, Joe Hyman expects the season to be a busy one. Which means he has some shopping to do.

“Well right now I have to stick with the Legends ones because I have so much of it to wear. But I’m going to get around to getting a Counter Clocks one.”

If you missed tonight’s game, there is another one Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.