Lexington Counter Clocks open season Friday night under new brand

Fans fill the newly revamped seats for the first Counter Clocks game of the season.
Fans fill the newly revamped seats for the first Counter Clocks game of the season.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all smiles, and maybe a few pre game jitters. As the Counter Clocks are a mere two hours from their first game of the season. And their first game as a new team under new management.

“22 years ago when this place opened, it was a gem, it was the crown jewel. They led all minor league baseball in attendance. But as the years went on it kind of deteriorated. So it was very important to really enhancing and giving the best fan experience possible,” said General Manager Justin Ferrarella.

Ferrarella said the entire stadium has been revamped. From new and additional seating and suites, to more netting and padding around the field, and even to the bathrooms. It’s all been updated and replaced.

“We want them to know how committed we are to keeping baseball here in Lexington. That’s first and foremost. Second of all, you’ll have fireworks, theme nights, family fun entertainment. And it’s affordable.”

While the updates may attract new fans, it’s also keeping the regulars coming back for another season.

“I love baseball. It’s always a good time. And now it’s even going to be better,” said longtime fan Billy Forbess.

And Billy Forbess would be one to know.

“I’ve been here since the very beginning. The very first year,” Forbess said.

He’s not the only fan who’s been coming to games since the start.

“I feel good. It’s a nice looking park and it looks like we’ll have some fans coming in,” Joe Hyman, another longtime fan said.

After the renovations, Joe Hyman expects the season to be a busy one. Which means he has some shopping to do.

“Well right now I have to stick with the Legends ones because I have so much of it to wear. But I’m going to get around to getting a Counter Clocks one.”

If you missed tonight’s game, there is another one Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.
Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?

Latest News

Friday afternoon, the City of Lexington hosted its second Clean Slate Expungement Clinic and...
Lexington hosts job fair & expungement clinic for second year
The Lexington VA Health Care System and the Veterans’ Benefits Administration are teaming up to...
Lexington VA hosting toxic exposure and health benefits event for veterans
As we near the end of the school year, districts continue to face a problem that has been with...
School bus driver shortage continues in school districts statewide
A program is helping formerly incarcerated individuals land meaningful employment in the equine...
Program at Lexington prison educates inmates on the equine industry