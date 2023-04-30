Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers

This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.(KTTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You can show appreciation to Mom on Mother’s Day with a gift that won’t cost a penny, thanks to this national retailer.

As a thank-you to all the mothers in our lives, Lowe’s is having its annual Mother’s Day Flower Giveaway.

Starting on Sunday, April 30 at 12 a.m., you can register on the website to claim a free one-pint flower.

This offer is only available until May 12 or while supplies last.

Mother’s Day is observed on Sunday, May 14 this year.

For more information, visit www.lowes.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash
Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.
Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect

Latest News

A man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Man dies in Scott County crash
The GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon.
Thousands of runners participate in GE Appliances KDF miniMarathon, Marathon
April 29th is End Jew Hatred day.
April 29th declared End Jew Hatred Day in Kentucky
Fans fill the newly revamped seats for the first Counter Clocks game of the season.
Lexington Counter Clocks open season Friday night under new brand