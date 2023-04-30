Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in, behind a cold front, for the start of the new week.

The wind, a little wild, at times, could gust up to 40 mph early in the week.

Tracking highs, only in the 50s, for Monday. Expect below normal temperatures through next weekend. The normal high, for Lexington, is 72. Some could see frost, on the flowers, Wednesday and Thursday morning.

We’ll dry out by midweek. Showers and storms return, next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.