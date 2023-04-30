Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Cooler Than Normal Temperatures Next Week
Cooler air settles in, behind a cold front, for the start of the new week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in, behind a cold front, for the start of the new week.

The wind, a little wild, at times, could gust up to 40 mph early in the week.

Tracking highs, only in the 50s, for Monday. Expect below normal temperatures through next weekend. The normal high, for Lexington, is 72. Some could see frost, on the flowers, Wednesday and Thursday morning.

We’ll dry out by midweek. Showers and storms return, next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

