Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park

This will likely be deemed the city’s fifth homicide of the year.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say they responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person in Castlewood Park at 8:10 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a black male possibly in his 20s. They say he died from an apparent gunshot wound. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Dan Bishop is the Pastor at Zion Baptist Church, just down the road from the park. “Last night, probably around 9-9:30 I heard what I thought would be gunshots. Probably nine maybe 10 gunshots,” said Bishop.

Bishop and others in the community tell WKYT that hearing gunshots isn’t uncommon in this area. Several neighbors who wish to remain anonymous say they heard gunshots Saturday night too.

Lexington Police say there were reports of shots fired in the area of the park Saturday night. However, no connection has been made between those calls and this homicide.

“I definitely think it makes people feel incredibly concerned that where their kids are playing, where they’re walking their dogs, where they’re pushing their strollers is a really unsafe area,” one neighbor told WKYT.

This will likely be deemed the city’s fifth homicide of the year. At this point in 2022, there had been 10 homicides.

Despite homicides being down, Dan Bishop says he still has concerns for his community.

“We’re here to try to help them but you know some people are starting to fade away a little bit because they’re almost scared to come in,” said Bishop.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says they have not identified the victim, who is estimated to be between 20 to 30 years old. They are seeking the publics help in identifying him.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

