SCOTT CO, Ky. (WKYT) - A man died in a Saturday morning crash in Scott County.

Officials with the Sheriff’s office say a man in his 50′s went down a hill on private property along Tomahawk Trail.

The vehicle struck a tree and flipped.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

