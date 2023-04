WINCHESTER , Ky. (WKYT) - A person is dead after being hit by a car Saturday evening.

Officials say it happened around 8:45 p.m. near Bypass Road at Redwing Drive in Winchester.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Roads in the area are closed and there is no estimation of when they will reopen.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.