Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Start May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mother Nature isn’t feeling very springy around here as a full blown winter looking pattern settles into the eastern half of the country to start the new month. This means much colder than normal temps around here and even the smallest chance for… Oh, I’ll get to that later.

Temps out there today and into Tuesday may not get out of the 40s across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. This is about as cold of a start to May as you will ever see and it all comes back to this massive upper low spinning across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

This spin will send a few waves of chilly showers dropping into the state from the northwest over the next few days. With such cold air showing up, snows will be common across the Great Lakes and the higher elevations of the Appalachians. This is a highly anomalous look.

Frost is possible by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Temps do climb some for the end of the week and into Kentucky Derby weekend, but they stay below normal for early May. How far below normal depends on a system working in here from the west and northwest.

The GFS brings rain and some thunder in for Thurby and Oaks Day with drying for Derby Day ahead of another system right after that.

This likely leads us into a pattern reversal with much warmer weather coming in for the second week of the month.

