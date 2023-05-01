Community rallies after Lexington’s 5th homicide of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of Lexington’s fifth murder victim.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Damar Weathers.

They found him shot early Sunday morning in Castlewood Park.

The homicide comes just two weeks after hundreds of people gathered for the annual Peace Walk held in Duncan Park.

The organizer of the Peace Walk, Ricardo Franklin, says this year’s event was one of, if not the biggest, they’ve ever had. He says people right now are needing to lean on each other in the community.

Franklin took over the Peace Walk from his mother, Anita Franklin, who died in 2020.

Franklin’s brother Antonio Franklin Jr. was shot and killed in Duncan Park nine years ago.

“Losing Tony in Duncan Park was such a traumatic event in our family, but the way the community has rallied together, supporting my mom, supporting me and supporting the other survivors, too. Their work is instrumental. All of these lives are not forgotten.”

Hundreds gathered to remember the 44 lives taken in 2022 alone—Lexington’s deadliest year. Franklin’s work seems to be even more important each year, as police are now investigating the fifth homicide of 2023.

Franklin says the turnout at this year’s peace walk shows that the work his mom started years ago continues to resonate with most of the community.

“I think sometimes people just don’t know the steps to take. But there aren’t really steps to take besides coming out, supporting, being vocal, and really staking claim in your community,” said Franklin. “When it happens anywhere in the city or anywhere in the state, it affects everyone. If it doesn’t affect you directly, it still affects your brother and sisters across the state of Kentucky, across the United States, or here in Lexington.”

Dan Bishop is the pastor at Near Zion Baptist Church.

“You know, that person belongs to somebody. And it’s sad we’re losing our family members because we can’t get the help that we need,” said Bishop.

Bishop says the church has been on Locust Avenue for the past 50 years. But it’s only over the past couple of years that they’ve had to close their doors at times when members of the congregation no longer felt safe going. Bishop says they’ll no longer do that.

“Our church is open just about seven days a week. It’s open to the community. We’re here to help you,” said Bishop. “Don’t be afraid to come to the church. We’ll help anyway we can.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Damar Weathers’ homicide to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

