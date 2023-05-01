Future Wildcats Shine at Iverson Classic All-Star Game

UNION, N.J. (WKYT) - The future of Kentucky basketball was on full display Saturday night during the Allen Iverson Classic at Kean University.

UK signee DJ Wagner finished with 19 points and six assists for team Loyalty, while his future teammate, Justin Edwards dropped 20 for Team Honor. The two took home co-MVP honors.

CO-MVPS 🤩



DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards bring home MVP honors at the @iversonclassic! pic.twitter.com/CIqwHYrYK7 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 30, 2023

Another future Cat, Robert Dillingham took home the Crossover Award, playing alongside Wagner in the Team Loyalty backcourt.

The trio help make up a No. 1 Kentucky recruiting class.

Wagner was also named Iverson Classic National High School Player of the Year, and won the three-point contest on Thursday going 16/25. Another Wildcat, Tyty Washington, won that event in 2021.

Team Loyalty won the game 131-124.

