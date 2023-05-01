Future Wildcats Shine at Iverson Classic All-Star Game

The future of Kentucky basketball was on full display Saturday night during the Allen Iverson Classic at Kean University.
DJ Wagner wins Iverson Player of the Year
DJ Wagner wins Iverson Player of the Year
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UK signee DJ Wagner finished with 19 points and six assists for team Loyalty, while his future teammate, Justin Edwards dropped 20 for Team Honor. The two took home co-MVP honors.

Another future Cat, Robert Dillingham took home the Crossover Award, playing alongside Wagner in the Team Loyalty backcourt.

The trio help make up a No. 1 Kentucky recruiting class.

Wagner was also named Iverson Classic National High School Player of the Year, and won the three-point contest on Thursday going 16/25. Another Wildcat, Tyty Washington, won that event in 2021.

Team Loyalty won the game 131-124.

