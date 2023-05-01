Good Question: More viewer questions about the Kentucky Lottery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, we answered a viewer’s question about how lottery tickets are distributed. That led to a flurry of questions from several other viewers.

For today’s Good Question, we’re going to answer several others that came in after last week’s talk about scratch-off tickets.

These answers come from Jennifer Cunningham with Kentucky Lottery.

First, “What happens to scratch-off tickets that aren’t sold?”

Cunningham told us tickets that haven’t been distributed are destroyed. Unsold tickets that made it to retailers are also destroyed. The remaining unclaimed prize money is put into their unclaimed prize fund. That money is distributed to the education programs they fund.

Someone else asked, “Are Kentucky Lottery retailers allowed to let their employees buy scratch-offs in their stores?”

Sure, Cunningham told me there are no rules against it. Retailers do have the ability to put rules in place if they choose. Also, with any winning ticket over $600, the winner is required to disclose that they are a retailer or work for one, and their security department may then do additional validation of the win.

Finally, “Does the Kentucky Lottery distribute most of the high prized winning tickets to bigger cities?”

The lottery says that couldn’t happen because at no point in the production or distribution process does anyone at the Kentucky Lottery or retailers know where the top-prize tickets are.

As the number of tickets sold in an area increases, so would the number of winners. Which is why over time you would see more winners in places where the most tickets are sold, cities with higher populations.

