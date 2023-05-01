‘He was a great teammate’: Spencer Co. High School remembers senior killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Spencer County High School student is being remembered after he was killed in a crash Sunday night.

Nathan Wimsatt, 18, was driving on Lilly Pike in Spencer County around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car and crashed into an embankment.

Kentucky State Police said the car overturned and Wimsatt was ejected. The coroner said he died from his injuries at the scene.

Grief counselors were brought to Spencer County High School on Monday. The school said they hope to honor Wimsatt’s life.

Principal Michael Phillips said Wimsatt was getting ready to graduate with the senior class in a few weeks.

”We have a lot of senior activities that are coming up that are going to be tough to get through,” Phillips said. “But we feel like we have the staff, and these kids are resilient. We are going to take the opportunity to celebrate Nathan and make sure that we put a light on his life that he deserves.”

Wimsatt also played on Spencer County High School’s soccer team. His teammates said he was a great friend and had a bright future ahead of him.

”He was a great teammate to everyone,” Senior Tyler Lester said. “If you needed someone to talk to on the field, at practice, he’s there. When he moved out here, he joined my soccer team and my dad was the coach, so I grew up with him. It was just devastating.”

Spencer County High School soccer team. #23 (Family Picture)

Lester said Wimsatt also played tennis and had a passion for cars.

“Nathan is a kid who relates to all kids,” Phillips said. “He was just really well-rounded and anybody in the student body he enjoyed being around.”

Nathan Wimsatt (Family Picture)

KSP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

