Horses, Trainers Get Final Weekend of Prep Before Kentucky Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Derby week has arrived in the Bluegrass.

Saturday morning, Rocket Can finished his major prep, working five furlongs, while Disarm, galloped 1 1/2 miles before he works out for trainer Steve Asmussen on Monday.

Saturday trainer Kenny McPeek said he expects to breeze his colt, Sun Thunder, who is a 99-1 longshot, one final time on Tuesday. After last year’s longshot win, he said the derby is a challenge, but anyone’s game on race day.

“So much is out of your control after they leg the rider up, and honestly, we just try to keep it steady. Even if we win the race, we’ve got work to do the next day, and the next day, and the next day, so we’ll take that as it comes, but somebody said to me a long time ago, ‘win like you’re used to it and lose like you like it.’ That’s what we’ll do,” McPeek explained from the barn. “As we all saw last year, it’s a funny business. It’s a funny game and how things set up, so he deserves a chance and he could run well.”

Also on Saturday Louisville-native Brad Cox worked his four contenders: Angel of Empire (29-1), Hit Show (30-1), Verifying (50-1), and Jace’s Road (99-1).

Cox has one Derby win in 2021- by disqualification.

He said he’s trying not to overthink it, and believes his horses have a shot.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve checked the weather on my phone throughout the week, and you know, you’re always trying to do what’s best for each individual horse, or that’s what you’re trying to accomplish, you know, as a trainer, is to give each horse their opportunity to work as good as they can, prepare as well as they can so that they can run as well as they can,” he told reporters. “I want to be here with horses that belong [in the field], and I think we are. That’s the big thing, and I want to be effective in the races, I don’t just want to be an ‘also run’, so I’m a very competitive person. I want to win the race, and you know, cross the wire first.”

The post position draw for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks is Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Churchill Downs.

