Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler trend for the start of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is Derby Week and we have plenty to track right up to the day!

The early part of the week will include a few showers scattered around the region on Monday & Tuesday. It doesn’t look like a washout for our region but you could experience a small round of rain. These should be in and out of your skies pretty quickly. It’s just enough to be a nuisance for many of you. Factor in the gusty winds and we have ourselves a chilly, windy, and wet start to the week.

By midweek, those first showers will pull away from the region. Temperatures should begin to climb that day. You will see highs reach the 60s after days in the 50s. It will feel better on both Wednesday and Thursday. Still below average for this time of year!

Oaks Day is looking a little more problematic. A system will be moving across the country at that time. It will spread showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms into the region. This is a good widespread chance for everyone to get wet. This is a solid soaking of an event. That just means that there is a good chance for it to hang around for a big period that day.

As of this moment, rain chances for Derby Day look very early in the day. I think long before the gates ever open that day, your rain chance will be gone. Still, a lot of time before we get to it, so keep watching for updates on that big day!

Take care of each other!

