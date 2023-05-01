Judge drops murder charge against Lexington shooting suspect

In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street....
In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street. Police arrested Corry Jackson. They say he killed Harris but not Hill.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lexington was in court Monday morning.

In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street.

Police arrested Corry Jackson. They say he killed Harris but not Hill.

Monday, the judge heard testimony from Detective Jeremy Atkins with the Lexington Police Department. Det. Atkins says they’re not charging Jackson with the murder of Hill because they believe Harris shot and killed her.

We know that a witness who claims to have seen the shooting provided police with a suspect description on the scene. Very soon after, police say they then located Jackson one block from where the shooting happened.

Two witnesses identified Jackson as the shooter during police lineups. In court Monday, we learned that is the only evidence police have against Jackson.

They tested him and his clothes for gunshot residue. However, they do not yet have the results of those tests as the lab is backlogged for 5-6 months.

Det. Atkins also testified that Jackson did not have a gun on him when he was taken into police custody.

Jackson was facing charges of murder and possessing a handgun as a felon. The judge dropped the murder charge to manslaughter and amended Jackson’s bond from $500,000 to $100,000.

This is still a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

Anyone with information about this case should call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Winchester.
Teen killed in Winchester crash
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Coroner identifies victim in Scott Co. crash
At least two vehicles were involved.
Police respond to serious Lexington crash
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers

Latest News

COVID-19 testing has been an important part of the state's fight against the virus, and for the...
What does end of COVID-19 national emergency mean for Kentuckians?
Rain chances will be small
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler trend for the start of the week
Showers with some cooler temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The 28-city tour kicked off on April 4th.
Lil Wayne performs at Rupp Arena