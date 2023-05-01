Judge drops murder charge against Lexington shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lexington was in court Monday morning.

In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street.

Police arrested Corry Jackson. They say he killed Harris but not Hill.

Monday, the judge heard testimony from Detective Jeremy Atkins with the Lexington Police Department. Det. Atkins says they’re not charging Jackson with the murder of Hill because they believe Harris shot and killed her.

We know that a witness who claims to have seen the shooting provided police with a suspect description on the scene. Very soon after, police say they then located Jackson one block from where the shooting happened.

Two witnesses identified Jackson as the shooter during police lineups. In court Monday, we learned that is the only evidence police have against Jackson.

They tested him and his clothes for gunshot residue. However, they do not yet have the results of those tests as the lab is backlogged for 5-6 months.

Det. Atkins also testified that Jackson did not have a gun on him when he was taken into police custody.

Jackson was facing charges of murder and possessing a handgun as a felon. The judge dropped the murder charge to manslaughter and amended Jackson’s bond from $500,000 to $100,000.

This is still a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

Anyone with information about this case should call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

