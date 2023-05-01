Kentucky Newsmakers 4/30: Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams; Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Secretary of State Michael Adams and Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott.

It’s just over two weeks until the primary and early voting begins before that.

What does it take to pull off a Kentucky election and what are the steps taken to make sure the elections are fair and accurate?

Historic Versailles was established in 1792, the same year that Kentucky became a state history surrounds you in the town that’s surrounded by Kentucky’s bluegrass horse farms.

There’s always a balance between old and new in a city like Versailles where the population has topped 10,000 and is growing.

A major project is underway in the city to revitalize the downtown and while many communities struggle with abandoned big box stores.

Folks in Versailles have a plan for a Kroger that other places may want to consider. There are challenges, and the recent historic windstorm proved to be one for Versailles as many went days without power.

