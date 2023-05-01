Lexington Counter Clocks win opening weekend series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Counter Clocks (2-1) dropped game three of their opening weekend series to the York Revolution (1-2) 3-2 inside Counter Clocks Stadium Sunday, but won the series 2-1.

After 5 innings things were tied up, but a solo homerun in the top of the 6th from Troy Stokes put the Revolution up by one.

Lexington tried to manage a comeback in the bottom of the 9th- down two with one out, a wild pitch from Victor Capellan allowed Thomas Dillard to score, but time ran out on the Counter Clocks. They took their first loss in franchise history.

Can't win 'em all. Great game by the Clocks, and one more amazing game in the books as we take the series 2-1.



See y'all all back at the ballpark Tuesday, May 9th when we take on @RockersBaseball!#LexGoClocks #RockAroundTheClocks pic.twitter.com/X2aXgk73pJ — Lexington Counter Clocks (@gocounterclocks) April 30, 2023

The Counter Clocks hit the road for their first away series, part of a six-game road trip, on Tuesday. First pitch against the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field is 2:05 P.M. Tuesday.

