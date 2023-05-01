Lexington Counter Clocks win opening weekend series

Published: Apr. 30, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Counter Clocks (2-1) dropped game three of their opening weekend series to the York Revolution (1-2) 3-2 inside Counter Clocks Stadium Sunday, but won the series 2-1.

After 5 innings things were tied up, but a solo homerun in the top of the 6th from Troy Stokes put the Revolution up by one.

Lexington tried to manage a comeback in the bottom of the 9th- down two with one out, a wild pitch from Victor Capellan allowed Thomas Dillard to score, but time ran out on the Counter Clocks. They took their first loss in franchise history.

The Counter Clocks hit the road for their first away series, part of a six-game road trip, on Tuesday. First pitch against the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field is 2:05 P.M. Tuesday.

