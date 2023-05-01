Lexington Sporting Club falls in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club (1-4-1) dropped a 3-1 decision on the road against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (2-2-1) Saturday evening.

Lexington SC held a brief lead thanks to a second-half goal from Soso Kim, but the Red Wolves answered with two quick goals to take control inside CHI Memorial Stadium.

The squad is off next weekend, and returns home to face Charlotte Independence May 13 at Toyota Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.