LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lil Wayne took the stage at Rupp Arena late Sunday evening.

The 5-time Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum rap icon made his way to Lexington.

Cordae, an up-in-coming artist opened the show, which got underway around 8 p.m.

The 28-city tour titled “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” kicked off on April 4th.

