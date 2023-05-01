No. 5 Vanderbilt Sweeps No. 15 UK Baseball in Walk-Off

No. 5 Vanderbilt (32-11, 16-5 SEC) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, including a walk-off line drive, to rally for a 3-2 victory over No. 15 Kentucky (30-13, 11-10 SEC) on Sunday at Hawkins Field, completing the three-game sweep.
Zack Lee vs. Vanderbilt 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Zack Lee vs. Vanderbilt 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UK led 2-1 going into the ninth but couldn’t close the door. A line drive off the hip of pitcher Ryan Hagenow scored the tying run and forced him out of the game before the game winner.

Kentucky has the week off before returning to SEC play on Friday night, hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks. First pitch is at 6:30 P.M.

