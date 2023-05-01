Police asking for community’s help with decades-old cold case

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are asking for the community’s help in connection with a cold case in Morehead.

Police say on May 1, 2001, Gary Lee Adkins Jr. was walking on West Main Street around 6 a.m. when he was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle.

The Morehead Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about what happened to contact Detective Caudill at 606-784-7511 or email ecaudill@cityofmorehead.net.

Police say you may remain anonymous.

