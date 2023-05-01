Police confirm 2 suspects involved in shooting at prom after party in Paducah

In Kentucky, four people are injured after a shooting at a prom after-party
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Sunday, April 30 around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Paducah Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the W. C. Young Community Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to an updated release from the police dept., it was confirmed that there were two suspects involved in the shooting at the community center. Police said the suspects allegedly shot at each other in the parking lot. Additionally, a 20-year-old male, an 18-year-old female,. a 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were injured by either gunshots of flying shrapnel. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Paducah Tilghman High School has sent out a response to the shooting. To assist those who may have been traumatized by the shooting, the school has announced that there will be guidance counselors, social workers, school-based therapists, and others readily available on Monday. There will also be an increased police presence at school to help ensure the safety of the students.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Dept. at (270) 444-8550.

