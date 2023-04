LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Lexington Police responded to a serious crash along the 5900 block of Todd’s Road.

At least two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

One person was transported to U.K. Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.

