Post positions, odds revealed for Kentucky Oaks 149, Kentucky Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday afternoon, officials with Churchill Downs hosted a pill pull for determine post positions and morning line odds for this year’s Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

The post positions for Kentucky Oaks 149 are as follows:

1 - Mimi Kakushi (20-1)

2 - The Alys Look (15-1)

3 - Gambling Girl (15-1)

4 - Southlawn (8-1)

5 - Wonder Wheel (12-1)

6 - Botanical (4-1)

7 - Wet Paint (5-2)

8 - Promiseher America (30-1)

9 - And Tell Me Nolies (15-1)

10 - Flying Connection (15-1)

11 - Defining Purpose (12-1)

12 - Dorth Vader (20-1)

13 - Affirmative Lady (10-1)

14 - Pretty Mischievous (10-1)

15 - Taxed (AE) (20-1)

16 - Julia Shining (AE) (15-1)

17 - Hoosier Filly (AE) (30-1)

The post positions for Kentucky Derby 149 are as follows:

1 - Hit Show (30-1)

2 - Verifying (15-1)

3 - Two Phil’s (12-1)

4 - Confidence Game (20-1)

5 - Tapit Trice (5-1)

6 - Kingsbarns (12-1)

7 - Reincarnate (50-1)

8 - Mage (15-1)

9 - Skinner (20-1)

10 - Practical Move (10-1)

11 - Disarm (30-1)

12 - Jace’s Road (15-1)

13 - Sun Thunder (50-1)

14 - Angel of Empire (8-1)

15 - Forte (3-1)

16 - Raise Cain (50-1)

17 - Derma Sotogake (10-1)

18 - Rocket Can (30-1)

19 - Lord Miles (30-1)

20 - Continuar (50-1)

21 - Cyclone Mischief (AE) (30-1)

22 - Mandarin Hero (AE) (22-1)

23 - King Russell (AE) (50-1)

WAVE News is your home for all Kentucky Oaks and Derby coverage.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.