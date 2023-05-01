Spencer County High School student dies in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student from Spencer County High School has died after a vehicle crash Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from the school.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our own,” the post states. “Last night, senior Nathan Wimsatt was involved in an automobile accident that claimed his life. Nathan was a member of the soccer and tennis teams, was a beloved member of our school community, and will be greatly missed by all.”

Loved ones are asking for prayers as they face the grief in the coming days.

On Monday, grief counselors will be set up in the SCHS library to provide support. KSA testing will also be delayed to focus on the well-being of the school family.

