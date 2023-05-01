Three Former Wildcats Sign As Undrafted Free Agents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After former UK quarterback Will Levis was drafted on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Wildcats followed it up with two more draftees on the last day. Sunday, three more former Cats signed undrafted free agent deals.

Linebacker DeAndre Square was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers. He ended the 2022 season with 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. In 2021, Square had his best season at UK, posting 81 tackles (9.5 TFL), and three sacks.

Offensive lineman Tashawn Manning signed with the Baltimore Ravens to help protect former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson for $40,000 guaranteed.

Defensive back Keidron Smith signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Ole Miss transfer totaled 269 career tackles, 26 pass breakups, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 60 career collegiate games.

Jacquez Jones reportedly received an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.