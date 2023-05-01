UK Softball Swept in Final Regular-Season Road Series

STARKVILLE, Ms. (WKYT) - For the first time in over 10 years, the No. 22 Kentucky softball team (28-18-1, 8-13 SEC) was swept by Mississippi State (27-22, 6-14 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, giving up four home runs in a 7-4 loss.

UK scored first, but Mississippi State hit four home runs with a dagger in the sixth that took a one-run MSU lead to a three-run lead.

The Bulldogs clinched NCAA Tournament eligibility with the sweep over the Wildcats.

With the loss, UK is a season-low five games under the .500 mark in Southeastern Conference play, and has lost eight of its last 10 SEC games.

Kentucky will close the regular season at John Cropp Stadium next weekend against No. 12 Florida. Senior Day ceremonies will be Saturday afternoon prior to the game.

