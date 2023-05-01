UK Softball Swept in Final Regular-Season Road Series

For the first time in over 10 years, the No. 22 Kentucky softball team (28-18-1, 8-13 SEC) was swept by Mississippi State (27-22, 6-14 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, giving up four home runs in a 7-4 loss.
Kentucky softball
Kentucky softball(WNDU)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Ms. (WKYT) - For the first time in over 10 years, the No. 22 Kentucky softball team (28-18-1, 8-13 SEC) was swept by Mississippi State (27-22, 6-14 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, giving up four home runs in a 7-4 loss.

UK scored first, but Mississippi State hit four home runs with a dagger in the sixth that took a one-run MSU lead to a three-run lead.

The Bulldogs clinched NCAA Tournament eligibility with the sweep over the Wildcats.

With the loss, UK is a season-low five games under the .500 mark in Southeastern Conference play, and has lost eight of its last 10 SEC games.

Kentucky will close the regular season at John Cropp Stadium next weekend against No. 12 Florida. Senior Day ceremonies will be Saturday afternoon prior to the game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Winchester.
Teen killed in Winchester crash
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Coroner identifies victim in Scott Co. crash
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
The coroner says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woman dies in early morning Lexington crash

Latest News

Zack Lee vs. Vanderbilt 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K
No. 5 Vanderbilt Sweeps No. 15 UK Baseball in Walk-Off
Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) waits for a play to start during an NCAA college...
Three Former Wildcats Sign As Undrafted Free Agents
DJ Wagner wins Iverson Player of the Year
Future Wildcats Shine at Iverson Classic All-Star Game
Chris Rodriguez was selected in the 6th round of the NFL Draft
CRod headed to Washington; Valentine selected by the Packers