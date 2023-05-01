WATCH | Dumpster diving bear startles elementary school principal

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Who says principals don’t deserve hazard pay?” That was the caption of this video posted on the Nicholas County Board of Education’s Facebook page on Monday of a bear jumping from a dumpster at Zela Elementary School.

As you can see in the above video, the principal at the school was removing a lock from the dumpster when the bear jumped out and took off.

According to school administration, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources gave the principal the dumpster lock because employees have been having issues with bears dumpster diving.

School officials say the principal was unlocking the dumpster for the cooks so they could throw items away.

According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when he was surprised by the uninvited guest.

