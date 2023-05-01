Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Winchester.
Teen killed in Winchester crash
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
Coroner identifies Castlewood Park homicide victim
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Coroner identifies victim in Scott Co. crash
Spencer County High School student dies in crash
At least two vehicles were involved.
Police respond to serious Lexington crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders meet at WH May 9
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his...
Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering on copyright fight
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on