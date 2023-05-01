White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Winchester.
Teen killed in Winchester crash
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Coroner identifies victim in Scott Co. crash
At least two vehicles were involved.
Police respond to serious Lexington crash
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers

Latest News

COVID-19 testing has been an important part of the state's fight against the virus, and for the...
What does end of COVID-19 national emergency mean for Kentuckians?
The surprise plea deal means that Howell Donaldson III will avoid the death penalty,...
Florida man guilty in 2017 serial killings of 4 people
In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street....
Judge drops murder charge against Lexington shooting suspect
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court to decide important case on government power