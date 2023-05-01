YMCA launches Water Watcher Challenge to keep kids safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - To keep you safe when it is swim time, the YMCA wants you to know that it is National Water Safety Month.

The CDC says the leading cause of death in children ages one through four is drowning. And that’s one reason why the Y is issuing the Water Watcher Challenge.

So what is a water watcher?

“Basically, just making sure somebody is always watching the water when kids or family members are swimming or near water,” said Whitaker YMCA Vice-President Dana Ensley.

Ensley says the Y has issued a challenge this month where adults can go online to pledge to become a water watcher.

“Anytime you’re around any type of water, whether that be a pool, a pond, a lake or stream, is to always have somebody watch the water,” said Ensley.

Ensley has some tips to keep you safe around water

Kids should ask permission to go in or near water. Never swim alone without a water watcher. Don’t engage in long breath-holding activities.

Aqua Tots General Manager Britt Merritt emphasizes that water safety is of the highest importance. Their clients are taught foundational tools that help them survive in the water, like doing a back float or an elementary backstroke.

“54% of Americans, they don’t know how to save themselves if they fall into the water, so we want to help one prevent drownings but also help people who are well into adulthood be able to save themselves,” said Barrett.

The YMCA has been teaching people how to swim for the past one hundred and ten years.

