2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the racetrack’s 502′sDay.

Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly trained by D. Wayne Lukas and owned by Willis Horton Racing, fell during Race 5 and brought down jockey Luis Saez with her.

While Saez was reported OK, the filly had to be euthanized on the track, officials confirmed with WAVE News.

In Race 8, 5-year-old gelding Chasing Artie, trained by Saffie A. Joseph Jr. and owned by Ramsey Stables, collapsed and died following the race.

Chasing Artie’s death was confirmed by owner Ken Ramsey through Daily Racing Form reporter Marty McGee.

The two deaths come days after Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington following a morning workout at Churchill Downs on April 27.

WAVE News has reached out to Churchill Downs for comment.

