Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Chilly Night Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Kentucky Derby Week in the Bluegrass state and it’s off and running with cold and ugly weather. But, like the big race itself, you’re only remembered for how you finish the race. In this case, we still have a few question marks.

Let’s begin with what’s out there today. Temps are cold again for this time of year. Upper 40s and low 50s will be common in the north and northeast with temps in the mid and upper 50s for much of the rest of the state.

Another band of chilly showers will drop in from the northwest and should impact areas of central and eastern Kentucky.

There’s a leftover shower chance in the northeast for Wednesday as better weather slowly pulls in from the west. Temps range from the 60s in the central and west to the low 50s in the northeast.

The greatest threat for Frost appears to be Wednesday night and early Thursday with temps deep into the 30s. That starts Thurby out on a cold note, but highs range from 65-70 for most areas.

This is ahead of a shower and thunderstorm maker rolling our way for Kentucky Oaks Day and it has the potential to hang around into early on Kentucky Derby Saturday. That looks fairly scattered at this point.

With the showers and storms expected to depart early on Derby Day, temps should rebound toward 70 or into the low 70s with enough sunshine. Temps turn much warmer from here as showers and storms become more common into early next week.

