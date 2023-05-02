Good Question: What is a trifecta bet?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are heading to Churchill Downs this week you might want to listen to today’s Good Question.

It is the time of year when a lot of people will be going to a horse race for the first time. So, for today’s Good Question, we’re asking, what is a trifecta bet?

In simplest terms, it’s a way for you to bet on three horses at once. The thing is, you have to pick the order they will finish in.

Because they are so hard to hit, the payouts can be pretty lucrative. You can win hundreds or even thousands of dollars on just a two-dollar bet.

If you’re not feeling as risky, you can bet a trifecta box. That’s where you pick three horses and bet every possible combination of first, second, and third.

It will cost you more because that’s technically six bets. So, a $2 bet becomes $12.

You can also add more horses for more money. Or go down to an exacta, which is only the first and second-place horses.

