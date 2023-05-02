Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered showers continue today

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few more showers will press through the region today. These showers could keep temperatures down in the 50s.

Today’s weather will see temperatures in the 50s, with a few scattered showers throughout the day. Despite the cooler temperatures, the occasional rain shower may make for a damp and dreary day for some. However, the rain will not be widespread or heavy, so there’s no need to cancel any outdoor plans.

Moving forward into the middle of the week, the weather is expected to remain dry with comfortable temperatures in the 60s. This will provide a welcome break from the cooler and wetter conditions that preceded it.

Unfortunately, the weather is forecasted to change again towards the end of the week. Friday is expected to bring a soaking event for Oaks Day, with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted to roll through the area. This could create challenging conditions for folks heading to Louisville for Oaks Day fun.

The forecast looks more favorable for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with mainly dry conditions expected. While there may still be some scattered showers in the area, they are not expected to be significant enough to cause any major disruptions. We have a shot of hitting 70 or warmer that day. It is important to note that the forecast can change, so it’s still a good idea to keep an eye on the weather as the day approaches.

Take care of each other!

