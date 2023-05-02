Kentucky woman battling extremely rare combination of health conditions

Now 21 years old, Brayli Steberl was sick for four years before they knew what was wrong. She...
Now 21 years old, Brayli Steberl was sick for four years before they knew what was wrong. She learned she had a blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH, and that part of her own blood was attacking her. What’s more, while in the hospital they learned she has another condition called Budd Chiari, a liver condition.(Family)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is planning several fundraisers to help a young woman battling two very rare health conditions.

Now 21 years old, Brayli Steberl was sick for four years before her family knew what was wrong.

She eventually learned she had a blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH, and that part of her own blood was attacking her. What’s more, while in the hospital, she learned she has another condition called Budd Chiari syndrome, a liver condition.

Both conditions are extremely rare, and it’s even more rare to have both together. They are also extremely expensive to fight.

Treatments cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and insurance co-pays cost $80,000. So many uphill battles but her mother, Kathy Long, says Brayli’s faith is so strong.

“Her desire is to just truly serve the Lord. She said this isn’t going to stop me. It is going to be part of the journey,” said Long.

Brayli is now a student at Campbellsville University and even goes on mission trips.

There is a GoFundMe to help Brayli with medical costs. A car wash will also take place from noon to 3 Saturday at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Everything will go to help her in this fight for her health.

Brayli has been seen by doctors in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee and will likely face more travel to battle her conditions.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Spencer County High School student dies in crash
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
Coroner identifies Castlewood Park homicide victim
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street....
Judge drops murder charge against Lexington shooting suspect

Latest News

Two Lexington police officers were hurt during a training exercise Tuesday. It happened around...
Two Lexington police officers hurt during mounted training exercise
Police say on May 1, 2001, Gary Lee Adkins Jr. was walking on West Main Street around 6 a.m....
Mother of Kentucky man killed decades ago pleads for answers in cold case
It is the time of year when a lot of people will be going to a horse race for the first time....
Good Question: What is a trifecta bet?
Colton Ryan - Dear Evan Hanson
Lexington native nominated for Tony Award