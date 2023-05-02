Lexington native nominated for Tony Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big news from Broadway with the nominations for the Tony Awards announced Tuesday morning.

Lexington’s Colton Ryan has been nominated for best leading actor in a musical.

Colton appears in New York, New York.

Others nominated include Ben Platt for Parade. Josh Broban for Sweeney Todd and Christian Borle for Some Like It Hot.

The Tony Awards air on CBS on June 11.

