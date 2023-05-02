Mother of Kentucky man killed decades ago pleads for answers in cold case

Police say on May 1, 2001, Gary Lee Adkins Jr. was walking on West Main Street around 6 a.m. when he was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle.(Morehead Police Dept.)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday marks 22 years since Gary Lee Adkins Jr. was pronounced dead after an apparent hit and run.

Police say it happened when he was walking on West Main Street in Morehead in the early hours of May 1, 2001.

Gary’s mother, Theresa Colson, tells us, as far as she knows, he didn’t have any enemies. She says he was a happy-go-lucky guy who was always trying to brighten peoples’ days. She says it’s hard to fathom that 22 years have gone by and nobody has come forward with information about his death.

“You’re not supposed to bury your son. You’re not supposed to bury your children,” said Colson.

Colson says Gary got up and went for a walk and, soon after, a woman driving along west main street saw him lying on the steps of a church seriously hurt and called 911.

“His right shoulder was broke. His left hip was broke, but the back of his skull was crushed,” said Colson.

Morehead police say he was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle. However, Colson says she’s not sure if this is what truly happened to her son.

“Was he beaten with a baseball bat? How was he found on the church steps? That part, I don’t understand,” said Colson.

Colson also says Gary’s shirt, shoes and hat were found on the side of the church building.

“Somebody knows something. They have to know something,” said Colson.

Just last week, Colson says Morehead police called her to tell her they’re putting out a new call for answers. She says she hopes this time might just be the time someone steps up.

“I just wish that someone would tell me what happened to my baby,” said Colson.

The Morehead Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about what happened to contact Detective Caudill at 606-784-7511 or email ecaudill@cityofmorehead.net.

