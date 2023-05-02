Tuesday is final day to request absentee ballot for Kentucky primary election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, May 2, is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Kentucky’s 2023 primary election.

People who are eligible for an absentee ballot include those temporarily living outside the county of their residence.

Those unable to appear at the polls on election day due to their age, disability or illness are also eligible. Also, students temporarily living outside of their county can request an absentee ballot as well.

Once voters receive their ballots and fill them out, there are a few ways they can go about returning them.

They can mail them back, or if you’re in Fayette County, you can head downtown to the clerk’s office and place your ballot in the big blue drop-off box in front of the building.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb says it’s important to make sure everyone who is eligible to vote...gets the chance to do so...whether it is in person on election day...or by using an absentee ballot.

“You have people that have medical issues, people that might have surgery scheduled and they’re not able to travel, people that are out of the country, or out of the state,” said Lamb. “There are many many different facets of why you may want to utilize the process of having an absentee ballot.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday at 4 p.m. You can do that here.

No excuse early voting will be May 11th, 12th and 13th at Kroger Field.

