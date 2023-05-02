Tuesday is final day to request absentee ballot for Kentucky primary election

Tuesday, May 2, is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Kentucky’s 2023 primary...
Tuesday, May 2, is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Kentucky’s 2023 primary election.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, May 2, is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Kentucky’s 2023 primary election.

People who are eligible for an absentee ballot include those temporarily living outside the county of their residence.

Those unable to appear at the polls on election day due to their age, disability or illness are also eligible. Also, students temporarily living outside of their county can request an absentee ballot as well.

Once voters receive their ballots and fill them out, there are a few ways they can go about returning them.

They can mail them back, or if you’re in Fayette County, you can head downtown to the clerk’s office and place your ballot in the big blue drop-off box in front of the building.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb says it’s important to make sure everyone who is eligible to vote...gets the chance to do so...whether it is in person on election day...or by using an absentee ballot.

“You have people that have medical issues, people that might have surgery scheduled and they’re not able to travel, people that are out of the country, or out of the state,” said Lamb. “There are many many different facets of why you may want to utilize the process of having an absentee ballot.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday at 4 p.m. You can do that here.

No excuse early voting will be May 11th, 12th and 13th at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Spencer County High School student dies in crash
Lexington Police investigating homicide in Castlewood Park
Coroner identifies Castlewood Park homicide victim
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street....
Judge drops murder charge against Lexington shooting suspect

Latest News

Colton Ryan - Dear Evan Hanson
Lexington native nominated for Tony Award
It isn't a washout, just a few showers
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain chances are back again today.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered showers continue today
Five of the Republican candidates for Kentucky Governor.
Several GOP candidates for governor face off in KET candidate program